

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Macy's, Inc. is recalling about 26,150 Martha Stewart Collection Oil & Vinegar Cruets for potential laceration hazard, a statement by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) showed. The company said the glass portion of the cruets can break during use and can pose a laceration hazard.



The recall involves Martha Stewart Collection Oil & Vinegar Cruet, which is a tapered clear glass vessel with a square base and a metal spout. A clear, plastic adhesive label with the Martha Stewart logo may also be affixed near the base of the cruet.



Macy's said it has received six reports of the glass cruets breaking, resulting in three lacerations, two of which required stitches.



The recalled glass cruets were manufactured in China and imported into the United States by New York-based Macy's Merchandising Group Inc.



The glass cruets were sold exclusively at Macy's stores across the U.S. and online at www.macys.com from July 2017 through July 2021 for about $22.



The company has advised consumers to immediately stop using the recalled glass cruets and return it to a Macy's store or contact Macy's to return the product with free shipping for a full refund.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MACYS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de