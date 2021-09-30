

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors (GM) said that it plans to source 100 percent renewable energy to power its U.S. sites by 2025 - five years earlier than previously announced, and 25 years ahead of its initial target that was set in 2016.



GM aims to avoid 1 million metric tons of carbon emissions that would have been produced between 2025 and 2030.



Earlier this year, GM announced its Science Based Targets, as well as plans to become carbon neutral in its global products and operations by 2040 aligned with the aspiration to eliminate tailpipe emissions from new light-duty vehicles by 2035.



The company has committed to invest $35 billion in electric and autonomous vehicles and plans to introduce more than 30 electric vehicle models globally by 2025.



In addition, GM Thursday said that it is collaborating with PJM Interconnection, a regional transmission organization, and TimberRock, a technology-enabled energy company, to track the real-time carbon emissions at GM's facilities associated with electricity use.



GM also announced that it has signed on to participate in Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, an initiative that brings together public and private sector partners to help advance the commercialization of technology that GM believes supports its equitable climate actions goals.



The commitment to Catalyst rounds out the other sustainability initiatives GM has established through the company's $25 million Climate Equity Fund, which supports grassroots and community organizations that are working on the front lines of climate justice.



