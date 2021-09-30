

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of unvaccinated employees at United Airlines has dropped from 593 to 320 after airline warned that it would fire employees failing to comply with Covid-19 vaccine requirement.



United Airlines on Thursday said that more employees have uploaded proof of Covid-19 vaccination, with just 320 employees left to get the jab. According to United Airlines, nearly 99.5% of its US employees have been vaccinated, excluding those with exemptions.



'Our vaccine policy continues to prove requirements work - in less than 48 hours, the number of unvaccinated employees who began the process of being separated from the company has been cut almost in half, dropping from 593 to 320,' United said in a statement, according to CNBC.



United has the strictest vaccine mandate policy of any U.S. airline. In August, the company had told its 67,000 U.S. employees that they must be vaccinated against Covid-19 by the fall to continue working there. Some 2,000 United employees have sought exemptions for medical or religious reasons. The company earlier had said that employees who receive such exemptions would be placed on temporary unpaid leave.



Early this month, six employees of United Airlines filed a lawsuit against the company's compulsory-vaccine policy. According to the lawsuit, the company did not discuss with employees its vaccination policy.



