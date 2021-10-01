

REDWOOD SHORES (dpa-AFX) - Video game developer Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Thursday announced that its Chief Financial and Operating Officer Blake Jorgensen is expected to step down in the summer of 2022. The company also announced that it will begin the search for its new finance chief immediately.



EA also announced that Laura Miele, EA's Chief Studios Officer, will assume the role of Chief Operating Officer and will transition into the role progressively over the next few months.



Miele has served as EA's Chief Studios Officer since April 2018. Miele joined EA in March 1996 and has held several positions at the Company, including Executive Vice President, Global Publishing from 2016 to 2018, Senior Vice President of Americas Publishing from 2014 to 2016, and several senior roles in the company's marketing organization.



'After nearly a decade of impactful contributions, Blake Jorgensen has decided that this is the right moment to begin a process to transition from Electronic Arts, culminating in his departure next summer,' CEO Andrew Wilson said.



'The internal and external search for a new CFO will begin immediately, working closely with Blake, and he will help us with the transition and onboarding when a new CFO is appointed. Thank you, Blake, for everything you've done and continue to do for our company,' Wilson added.



