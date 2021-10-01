

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's retail sales rebounded in August but at a slower-than-expected pace, data published by Destatis showed on Friday.



Retail sales grew 1.1 percent month-on-month in August, reversing a 4.5 percent fall in July. Economists had forecast a monthly growth of 1.5 percent.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth held steady at 0.4 percent in August. This was much slower than the expected growth of 1.9 percent.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco were down 6.6 percent, while non-food product sales advanced 4.9 percent.



Retail turnover was up by 6.0 percent on the pre-crisis month of February 2020.



In nominal terms, retail sales increased 1.2 percent on month and advanced 2.4 percent annually in August.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

