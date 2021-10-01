

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - BioNTech SE (BNTX) said the first colorectal cancer patient has been treated with its individualized mRNA cancer vaccine BNT122 (autogene cevumeran, RO7198457) in a phase 2 trial. It is planned to enroll about 200 patients to evaluate the efficacy of BNT122 compared to watchful waiting after surgery and chemotherapy. The trial has been initiated in the United States, Germany, Spain and Belgium.



Özlem Türeci, Chief Medical Officer of BioNTech, said: 'Many cancers progress in such a way that the patient initially appears tumor-free after surgery, but after some time tumor foci that were initially invisible grow and form metastases. In this clinical trial in patients with colorectal cancer, we aim to identify high-risk patients with a blood test and investigate whether an individualized mRNA vaccine can prevent such relapses.'



