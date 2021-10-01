

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's industrial production increased in August, data from Statistics Estonia showed on Friday.



Industrial production rose a working-day adjusted 4.0 percent year-on-year in August.



Manufacturing output increased 9.0 percent annually in August.



Meanwhile, production in energy sector declined 16.0 percent and those of mining fell 28.0 percent.



'Compared to last year's August, electricity import increased, and therefore, domestic production decreased,' Helle Bunder, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, industrial production declined 4.0 percent monthly in August.



Manufacturing output remained unchanged monthly in August.



