

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Crédit Agricole S.A. (CRARF.PK, CDA.L, ACA.PA) confirmed the Group is in talks with Holmarcom regarding a possible sale of its stake in Moroccan subsidiary, Crédit du Maroc. The Group stated that these discussions are at a preliminary stage without any certainty. Crédit Agricole said it will communicate in due course if the project comes to materialize.



Crédit Agricole S.A. issued the statement as response to recent market rumors relating to the possible sale. The company noted that it will not comment further on this subject.



