

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks declined on Friday amid concerns of slowing economic growth after a survey showed British factories are facing mounting supply problems and staff shortages caused by COVID-19 and Brexit.



The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index fell for a fourth month in a row, to 57.1 from 60.3 in August.



The benchmark FTSE 100 fell 47 points, or 0.7 percent, to 7,039 after closing 0.3 percent lower on Thursday.



Electronics retailer AO World slumped 18 percent after warning of lower profit.



Fashion group Boohoo gave up 2 percent and JD Sports Fashion declined 2.3 percent.



Pub group JD Wetherspoon fell over 1 percent after widening its FY21 Loss.



Ocado Group shares rose about 1 percent. The online grocer said it has successfully priced an offering of 500 million pounds ($673.7 million) of senior notes.



Outsourcing giant Capita dropped half a percent after it has agreed to sell its Secure Solutions and Services business to NEC Software Solutions UK Ltd. for £62 million.



