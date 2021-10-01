

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation accelerated for the third straight month in September, flash data from Eurostat showed on Friday.



Inflation advanced to 3.4 percent in September from 3.0 percent in August. The rate was also above economists' forecast of 3.3 percent.



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, increased to 1.9 percent from 1.6 percent in the previous month.



Overall consumer price growth was driven by the 17.4 percent increase in energy prices. Food, alcohol and tobacco prices were up 2.1 percent and non-energy industrial goods prices grew 2.1 percent. Prices of services rose 1.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices gained 0.5 percent in September.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

