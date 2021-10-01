

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - At the Extraordinary General Meeting on Friday, shareholders of Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) will decide on a resolution on the approval of the spin-off and hive-down agreement between Daimler AG and Daimler Truck Holding AG. Also, shareholders will decide on renaming of Daimler AG as Mercedes-Benz Group AG, effective 1 February 2022. The company said the transaction and the intended listing of Daimler Truck Holding AG on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange are on track and should be completed before year-end 2021.



The shareholders of Daimler AG will hold a 65% stake in the new Daimler Truck Holding AG, which will then be listed on the stock exchange as an independent company. The shareholders will receive one registered share of the newly created Daimler Truck Holding AG for every two registered shares of Daimler AG. Daimler will retain a minority interest of 35% in Daimler Truck Holding AG and plans to transfer 5% to Daimler Pension Trust e.V.



Daimler expects the share of Daimler Truck Holding AG - after the listing in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange - will be included in the enlarged DAX share index, probably in the first quarter of 2022.



The Extraordinary General Meeting is held exclusively as a virtual General Meeting.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

