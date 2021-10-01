

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc. (HUM) announced details of its 2022 Medicare product offerings. The company said the beneficiaries will have new choices through the launch of 72 new plans - 42 Non-SNP MAPD, 3 MA Only, and 27 Special Needs Plans.



The company noted that for all MAPD members, benefits continue to include $0 telehealth copays for primary care physician visits, urgent care and outpatient behavioral health.



The Part D Senior Savings Model, the company's Insulin Savings Program, is now included with 429 MAPD plans, up from 268 in 2021. Healthy Foods Card is now available to almost all members on D-SNP plans.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HUMANA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de