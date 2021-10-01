

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - UnitedHealthcare announced its 2022 Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans. In 2022, the company plans to expand its service area to reach 94% of Medicare consumers nationwide. The company is bringing more plans to more people that offer low and $0 premiums, $0 copays, and enhanced benefits. Most members will see stable or reduced Medicare Advantage premiums, including nearly 3 million members with a $0 premium, the company noted.



The company said the Medicare Advantage network will be available across even more plans in 2022, reaching nearly 90% of people in UnitedHealthcare's coverage area. In 2022, people with eligible UnitedHealthcare Medicare Supplement plans across all 50 states and Washington, D.C., will have access to a variety of value-added programs and features offered at no additional cost.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

