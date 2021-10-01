

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Global beauty company, Coty Inc. (COTY), on Friday said it inked a definitive deal to sell about 9 percent stake in Wella, a hair care company, to investment company KKR, reducing its total stake in Wella to approximately 30.6 percent



The latest move of the New York-based beauty firm is in exchange for the redemption of approximately half of KKR's remaining convertible preferred shares in Coty. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of Coty's fiscal year 2022.



The transaction reflects a 50 percent appreciation in Wella's value, since the closing of Coty's 60 percent sale of Wella to KKR in December 2020, coinciding with the re-opening of global hair salons and the positive momentum in the Wella business, Coty said.



As consideration for KKR's purchase of shares in Wella from Coty, Coty is expected to redeem about half of KKR's outstanding convertible preferred shares and accrued dividends, or the equivalent of around 47 million shares of the company's common stock, for approximately 9 percent of Wella held by Coty in a transaction valued at approximately $426.5 million.



Upon completion of the transaction, KKR is expected to reduce its ownership to the equivalent of about 45 million Coty Class A shares, representing an approximate 5.2 percent stake in Coty.



The deal is expected to simplify Coty's capital structure and result in an additional approximately $26 million in annual dividend cash savings, totaling $52 million in annual cash savings when combined with the KKR secondary share offering that closed in September, Coty added.



The deal will have additional accretive benefits to Coty through the reduction of its diluted share count. The implied value of Coty's remaining approximate 30.6 percent stake in Wella is about $1.38 billion, compared to the $1.26 billion book value of its 40 percent stake as of June 30, 2021, Coty noted.



