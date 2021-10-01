

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion plc (ALLE) said widespread supply chain shortages and inflation have prompted adjustments to its full year 2021 reported outlook. The company said these challenges will temper its top-line growth and exert margin pressure for the balance of 2021.



For full-year 2021, the company now expects EPS to be in the range of $4.95 to $5.05, with adjusted EPS in the range of $5.00 to $5.10. In July, the company projected full-year EPS in a range of $5.15 to $5.30 and adjusted EPS in a range of $5.25 to $5.40.



Allegion now expects full-year 2021 revenue growth of 4 percent to 4.5 percent on a reported basis and 3 percent to 3.5 percent organically. Previously, the company projected full-year revenue growth in a range of 7 to 7.5 percent on a reported basis and 5.5 to 6 percent organically.



The company now estimates full-year available cash flow to be $460 million to $480 million.



Shares of Allegion plc were down 2.7% in pre-market trade on Friday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

