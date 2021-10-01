

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sony Interactive Entertainment has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bluepoint Games. Based in Austin, Texas, Bluepoint will join the global development operation of PlayStation Studios. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



The titles in Bluepoint's portfolio include: the PS5 remake of Demon's Souls; the PS4 remakes and remasters of Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Shadow of the Colossus, Gravity Rush and many more.



'Bluepoint Games has been an incredible partner to work with over the years, and the craftmanship they've demonstrated on past projects is impeccable,' said Jim Ryan, President & CEO, Sony Interactive Entertainment.



