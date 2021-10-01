

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Credit Suisse Group AG announced Friday that Axel Lehmann and Juan Colombas were both newly elected to the Board of Directors for a term until the end of the next Annual General Meeting, at today's Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM).



The shareholders also approved all the proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at the meeting.



Axel Lehmann was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors with a majority of 98.87% of shareholders. Juan Colombas was also elected as a new member of the Board of Directors with a majority of 98.75%.



Shareholders also elected Colombas as a new member of the Compensation Committee as proposed by the Board of Directors.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

