

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Adobe (ADBE) announced the appointment of Dan Durn as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective October 18, 2021. Durn joins the company from Applied Materials, where he has been CFO since 2017.



Applied Materials, Inc. said Dan Durn is departing on Oct. 15. The company has appointed, former CFO Bob Halliday, as interim CFO. Applied Materials also stated that the company's guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 is unchanged.



Gary Dickerson, CEO of Applied Materials, said: 'We wish Dan every success for the future.'



