

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK) said the resolution regarding spin-off of the truck and bus business was approved by 99.90% of the capital stock represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting. 56.45% of capital stock were represented at the virtual EGM. The shareholders also approved also with an overwhelming majority the renaming of Daimler AG as Mercedes-Benz Group AG.



Daimler AG said two current members of the Supervisory Board, Marie Wieck and Joe Kaeser, will step down from their positions and join the Supervisory Board of Daimler Truck Holding AG. Helene Svahn and Olaf Koch were elected as their successors.



