

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) said its dealers delivered 446,997 vehicles in the U.S. in the third quarter of 2021, down 32.8% from a year ago as a result of semiconductor supply chain disruptions and historically low inventories.



GM's financial outlook is still expected to be within the calendar year guidance range previously provided as the company continues to develop solutions to mitigate the impacts of the semiconductor shortage and Chevrolet Bolt EV recall.



GM estimates total light vehicle SAAR for the third quarter was 13.4 million, down from 15.5 million a year ago.



Year to date, total sales for Buick increased by 27 percent, GMC by 8 percent and Cadillac by 11 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GENERAL MOTORS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de