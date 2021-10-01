

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Friday tech-giants, Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) announced that it will be rolling out the upgraded software suite with its new Microsoft Windows 11 OS from October 5. The upgraded office suite comes with a design change and some minor but important tweaks to the software. The suite is a standalone product that will also run with Windows 10 operating systems.



The new Office 2021 will be available in two variants, Home and Student 2021 and Home and Business 2021. The Home and Student variant is going to be priced at $150. The users will get access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Microsoft Teams. The Home and Business variant adds Outlook to the bundle and also allows commercial usage of the products at a cost of $250.



Microsoft has also added some very important tools from its Office 365 subscription service to the new Office 2021 suite. Features such as co-authoring documents and updates when edits are done are going to make their way into the new Office. Other newer additions like new inking tools, data types, functions, translation, editing, and motion graphics are going to be in the package.



Aesthetically, Microsoft is going with the trends with the upgraded system. Logos of programs like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Outlook, Access, Project, Publisher, and Visio are getting a digital facelift with rounded corners.



Microsoft Teams is going to see the biggest changes as the company is trying to promote is an alternative to Zoom and other video calling apps that have gone big since the pandemic has turned the work culture on its head. The upgraded Microsoft Teams is available with Windows 11 OS but the reason for including it in the Office suite is to make it available for the Windows 10 users.



Microsoft is also offering the same services with its Office 365 which is priced at $6.99 per month and $69.99 per year for individual access and $9.99 per month and $99.99 per month for the family of up to six members. Both Office 365 and Office 2021 will also run in three of the latest macOS, macOS Monterey, macOS Big Sur, and macOS Catalina.



However, Microsoft is yet to combine its Edge browser and the Office software to allow the users to access the programs without having them locally as the tech enthusiasts across the world were hoping for.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

