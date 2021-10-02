

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) announced the resignation of Raj Kumar as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1, 2021 to take another opportunity.



The company specified that Raj Kumar will assist in a smooth transition of his duties and the company has engaged an executive search firm to conduct a search for its next Chief Financial Officer.



Blake DeBerry, Dril-Quip's Chief Executive Officer, commented, 'We wish him all the best in his future endeavors. We have a strong finance team in place, and I am confident that they will continue driving our financial functions until our next Chief Financial Officer is appointed.'



