

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said it is supporting iron ore rail car manufacturing in Western Australia with a commitment to use local suppliers to build ore rail cars for its Pilbara mining operations.



The company noted that a tender will soon be released to the local market for an initial purchase of 50 ore rail cars, followed by an ongoing commitment of 10 ore cars a year for the next five years.



Western Australia has been an important part of the company's history for more than 50 years as the company built iron ore business. In 2020, the company spent A$7.5 billion with more than 2,000 local businesses based in Western Australia, Rio Tinto said.



