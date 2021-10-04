

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Food service company Compass Group (CPG.L, CMPGF.PK) announced Monday the appointment of Palmer Brown as Chief Financial Officer Designate and a Director with immediate effect.



Brown succeeds Karen Witts, who has mutually agreed with the Board to step down as Chief Financial Officer and as a Director of the company with effect from October 31.



Brown will assume the CFO role with effect on and from November 1 and will also join the Corporate Responsibility Committee.



He is currently Compass' Group Commercial Director and served as Interim CFO for a period from 2018 to 2019. He joined Compass in 2001 and held a variety of senior finance, strategy and legal positions.



Dominic Blakemore, Compass Group's Chief Executive Officer , said, 'Palmer has contributed to the success of Compass over many years and his commercial and financial skillset and his deep knowledge of the Group are ideally suited to our next phase of development and growth.'



