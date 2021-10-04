

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Flutter Entertainment plc (FLTR.L) announced Monday the appointment of Amy Howe as CEO of US gambling unit FanDuel Group. She was appointed Interim CEO in July.



Howe joined FanDuel in February 2021 as President with responsibility for leading the company's core commercial functions across its Sportsbook, Casino, Racing, and Daily Fantasy businesses.



Prior to joining FanDuel, she was Global Chief Operating Officer of Ticketmaster, the largest division of Live Nation Entertainment. Previously, she was also a Partner at McKinsey & Co.



Peter Jackson, Flutter CEO said, 'The expansion of the US market represents the single most exciting opportunity for Flutter today. Amy's track record of leadership and experience in scaling a digital business will be invaluable as we look to grow our leadership position there.'



