

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Low fares airline Ryanair Holdings Plc. (RYA.L, RYAAY) reported Monday Group traffic for the month of September 2021 more than doubled to 10.6 million customers from last year's 5.2 million.



The load factor was 81 percent, compared to 71 percent a year ago. Ryanair operated over 69,500 flights in September.



In the preceding month of August, traffic was 11.1 million customers, with 82 percent load factor.



