

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were little changed on Monday amid lingering concerns over higher inflation and a slowdown in economic growth.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was marginally higher at 7,033 after losing 0.8 percent on Friday.



Petrofac fell 1.3 percent in volatile trade after the oil services group said it is looking at refinancing options including debt and fresh equity.



Morrisons tumbled 3.7 percent after private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) won a bid for the supermarket chain in an auction at the weekend. Rival Tesco advanced 1.6 percent and Sainsbury surged 5.7 percent.



AstraZeneca climbed 1.1 percent. The drug maker announced that its cancer drug Enhertu has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2 positive breast cancer.



Low-cost airline Wizz Air Holdings was down about 1 percent while Ryanair Holdings advanced 1.4 percent after reporting their passenger traffic figures for September.



FirstGroup declined 1.4 percent. The provider of transport services in the U.K. and North America announced that its unit First South West Limited has acquired the remaining 50 percent shareholding in its Somerset Passenger Solutions joint venture.



