

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - HeidelbergCement (HDELY.PK) said it has signed agreements to sell regional aggregates and ready-mixed concrete businesses in Catalonia, Madrid, and Asturias and the company's ready-mixed concrete business on the Balearic Islands. The company said divesting these assets in Spain is part of the portfolio optimisation and margin improvement programme within its Beyond 2020 strategy.



HeidelbergCement said the company will continue to supply customers in the remaining Spanish regions with products from all three business lines - cement, aggregates and ready-mixed concrete.



