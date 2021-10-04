

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer is recalling certain unexpired Lotrimin AF and Tinactin spray products to the consumer level citing the presence of Benzene, a human carcinogen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The impacted products are Lotrimin's Anti-Fungal or AF Athlete's Foot Powder Spray; AF Jock Itch Athlete's Foot Powder Spray; AF Athlete's Foot Deodorant Powder Spray; AF Athlete's Foot Liquid Spray; and AF Athlete's Foot Daily Prevention Deodorant Powder Spray.



Further, the affected Tinactin products include Jock Itch Powder Spray, Athlete's Foot Deodorant Powder Spray; Athlete's Foot Powder Spray; and Athlete's Foot Liquid Spray.



The recalled products are all packaged in aerosol spray cans.



The affected Lotrimin and Tinactin spray products are over the counter antifungal products, sold individually or in combo packs, with lot numbers beginning with TN, CV or NAA. They were distributed between September 2018 to September 2021 in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada and Mexico through a variety of retail channels..



The recall was initiated after the presence of benzene was found in some samples of the products.



Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur through inhalation, oral, and skin and it could result in an increased risk of cancers including leukemia, and blood cancer of the bone marrow and other blood disorders.



However, the levels detected in the recalled products are not expected to cause adverse health consequences in consumers. Bayer has no known reports of adverse events related to the recall to date.



There are no issues of concern with Lotrimin/Tinactin creams, including Lotrimin Ultra, or any other Bayer products.



In similar recalls citing the presence of benzene, Coppertone, owned by German consumer major Beiersdorf AG, recently called back certain aerosol sunscreen spray products, and Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. in July called back all lots of five Neutrogena and Aveeno aerosol sunscreen products.



Scentsational Soaps & Candles Inc. in mid May expanded recall of scented hand sanitizers due to the presence of benzene, as well as methanol and acetaldehyde.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

BAYER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de