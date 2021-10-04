

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Holiday season has started for Amazon customers as the e-commerce major has unveiled Black Friday-worthy deals earlier than ever with savings on thousands of items.



Starting Monday, holiday deals and deep discounts are available across every category, including fashion, home, beauty, toys, electronics, Amazon Devices, and many more.



New deals will be dropped daily at amazon.com/epicdeals. In addition, on select days throughout October and November, many top brands including Apple, Hasbro, Sony, Shark, L'Oreal Paris, Bose, KitchenAid, and others will offer limited-time offers with deeper deals.



Further, Amazon's Holiday Prep Shop, a one-stop location for seasonal prep, readiness, and entertaining, curates top products across various categories. It helps to start preparing for holiday festivities such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, or other seasonal celebrations.



With the new Holiday Prep Shop, customers can watch livestreams on Amazon Live from influencers and experts, who will share tips on gifting and seasonal entertaining, along with their favorite picks from each guide.



Amazon also unveiled its holiday gift guides, including its popular Holiday Toy List, Home, Fashion, Beauty, and Electronics Gift Guides, as well as guides like Stocking Stuffer Picks and Customers' Most-Loved products, among others.



The Toy List is filled with more than 1,500 of the most sought-after family-friendly items, many brand-new for the holiday season and available exclusively at Amazon. Customers can share gift ideas with relatives and friends.



For the first time ever, Prime members in the U.S. using the Amazon mobile shopping app can send gifts with just an email or mobile phone number; no need to know the recipient's address.



Customers also get to support small businesses with deals available from independent sellers and handmade artisans throughout the holiday season.



Giftable products are available from US-based small businesses in the Amazon Small Business Gift Guide, including curated selections from women-, Black-, family- and military family-owned businesses, as well as top gift picks from celebrities.



The company is on track to invest more than $1 billion for employees in higher pay for front-line teams. The company recently announced 125,000 full-time and part-time jobs in fulfillment and logistics across the U.S., with average starting wages of more than $18 per hour.



