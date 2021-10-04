

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said Monday that total U.S. sales for the month of September 2021 decreased 17.7% to 156,614 vehicles from 190,233 vehicles in the same month last year. Ford's September retail sales were also down 20.8%. New products and improved inventory propelled Ford to be the top-selling Automaker in September.



Ford brand vehicle sales in September declined 17.5% to 148,967 units and Lincoln brand vehicle sales also decreased 20.9% to 7,647 units from last year.



Truck sales for the month declined 22.6% to 83,554 units and Car sales plunged 80.3% to 2,800 units, while SUV sales grew 2.4% to 70,260 units from last year.



At the end of September, Ford's highly anticipated new Maverick pickup posted its first sales report with 506 sold.



Overall F-Series sales continued to expand, marking its best month since the semiconductor shortage began with 63,164 sold. F-Series continued to expand its lead as America's best-selling truck for 2021.



Ford said its electrified vehicle sales produced a new all-time monthly sales record of 9,150, up 91.6 percent from last year. Mustang Mach-E sales totaled 1,578.



