

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giants Apple Inc (AAPL) have slashed the prices of its AirPods line-up for the Black Friday sale in big-box retailers. AirPods are some of Apple's most sought-after gadgets and in an attempt to place them in every buyer;s shopping list on Black Friday on November 26, the company has decided to slash the prices to a range to entice the customers.



Amazon have shelved the AirPods ranging from $109 for AirPods to $489 for AirPods Max. The line-up has seen a similar price-cut on two occasions before in 2021.



AirPods with wired charging, usually priced at $159, is the most affordable of the bunch and just like Amazon, Walmart has also listed them at $109. AirPods Pro, the more sophisticated cousin of the AirPods is usually sold at $249 while the AirPods Max is sold at $549. The Max variant was on sale earlier this year at $455.



The sale will be on through Black Friday till Cuber security Monday.



