

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (RHHBY), said that it will present new data on Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) and Enspryng (satralizumab-mwge) at the 37th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis or ECTRIMS from October 13 - 15, 2021.



The company noted that the data include 38 abstracts highlighting new longer-term efficacy and safety for both Ocrevus and Enspryng, as well as ongoing efforts to evaluate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for people living with Multiple sclerosis or MS.



Genentech said it will present 27 MS studies, including long-term data that show earlier treatment with Ocrevus continues to impact disability progression up to 8 years in people with primary progressive multiple sclerosis (PPMS) and up to 7.5 years in people with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS) in the Phase III open label extension (OLE) studies.



The company stated that the longer-term efficacy and safety data for both Ocrevus and Enspryng reinforce the impact of these treatments - by significantly slowing disease progression in MS and by preventing debilitating relapses in neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder or NMOSD, respectively.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ROCHE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de