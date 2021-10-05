

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wabtec Corp. (WAB) said that it will supply platform gates to Marseille's metro automation project. The deal is valued at 60 million euros. The deal is part of plans by France's second city to upgrade and automate its local transport network.



Wabtec's Faiveley Transport, along with Eiffage Genie Civil Méditerranée and Eiffage Energie Systems Mediterranee, will supply Metropole Aix Marseille Provence with all the platform gates for lines 1 and 2 of Marseille NEOMMA, that are being automated. It includes 29 stations and 62 platforms, each of which will be equipped with 12 sets of 1.7 m-high platform gates, emergency egress doors and fixed screens.



Work on site will begin in 2023 and the project will be completed by the end of 2026.



