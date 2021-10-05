

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) said, based on preliminary figures, the company expects fiscal 2021 results to come in as previously announced, with a revenue level of about 11 billion euros, a segment result margin of above 18 percent, and a free cash flow of about 1.5 billion euros.



For fiscal 2022, the company expects strong revenue increase and a further margin uplift. Revenue is anticipated to grow by a mid-teens percentage. Segment result margin is forecast to come in at around 20 percent. Free cash flow is estimated at around 1 billion euros.



Infineon plans at significantly increasing investments in fiscal 2022, to a level of around 2.4 billion euros.



