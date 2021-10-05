

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Eni (E), and Republic of Congo have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the joint development of the agro-biofuel sector in the country. The MoU sets the framework for the industrial scale production of castor oil, to provide feedstock for the company's bio-refinery system, while also creating employment opportunities and expanding agricultural activities to marginal and abandoned lands. The pilot phase is set to begin this month. The industrial development phase is anticipated to see cultivations on 150,000 hectares with 90,000 estimated beneficiaries by 2030, the company said.



Separately, Eni said its CEO Claudio Descalzi has met with the President of Benin, Patrice Talon, to discuss a possible collaboration in the field of the energy transition and the circular economy. They discussed projects for the agro-industrial chain, focused on the valorization of agricultural waste and the production of oleaginous plants that do not inhibit food production, to be used in bio-refining.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ENI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de