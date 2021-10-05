

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks advanced on Tuesday as encouraging data helped ease investor concerns over slowing growth.



The French Services PMI slipped from 56.3 to 56.2, but that was up from a preliminary reading of 56.0.



Industrial production growth doubled in August largely driven by the rebound in the manufacture of machinery and equipment and mining, separate data showed.



Industrial production grew 1 percent month-on-month, faster than the 0.5 percent increase in July. Economists had forecast the rate to slow to 0.3 percent.



The benchmark CAC 40 edged up 32 points, or half a percent, to 6,509 after closing 0.6 percent lower the previous day.



Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale jumped 2-3 percent as bond yields surged to 18-month high.



