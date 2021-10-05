

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newmont Corporation (NEM, NGT.TO) said it delivered the gold industry's first Autonomous Haulage System (AHS) fleet at Boddington, Western Australia's largest gold producer. Newmont has invested $150 million in Boddington's AHS project to transition to a fully autonomous haulage fleet of 36 trucks.



Newmont noted that it faced several challenges during commissioning the project, including unusually severe weather and heavy rainfall. As a result, Boddington delivered lower ex-pit tons than expected, with full-year 2021 gold production anticipated to be approximately 140 thousand ounces below original guidance estimates of 830 thousand ounces.



