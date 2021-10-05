

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European shares closed higher on Tuesday, reacting to a survey that showed business growth across Europe remained strong last month despite shortages of inputs.



Markets also benefited from a bit of bargain hunting after three successive days of losses.



The pan European Stoxx 600 climbed 1.17%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 gained 0.94%, Germany's DAX advanced 1.05% and France's CAC 40 surged up 1.52%, while Switzerland's SMI edged up 0.04%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Russia, Spain and Sweden ended with sharp to moderate gains.



Poland edged up marginally, while Iceland and Turkey closed weak.



Higher yields lifted bank stocks. Top banks BNP Paribas, Societe Generale, Credit Agricole, Lloyds Bank and Standard Chartered Bank all closed on a firm note.



In the UK market, Barclays climbed nearly 4%. Lloyds Banking Group, Glencore, JD Sports Fashion, Standard Chartered and Natwest Group gained 3 to 4%.



British Baker and fast-food chain Greggs soared more than 11% after raising its annual profit forecast.



Ashtead Group, Prudential, Ferguson, HSBC Holdings, Legal & General, Aviva, Sage Group, Royal Dutch Shell, Informa and WPP also rose sharply.



Hikma Pharmaceuticals declined 2.85%. Reckitt Benckiser, ITV and Berkeley Group Holdings ended lower by 1 to 1.5%. Melrose Industries ended weak after it warned of chip shortages and supply chain problems.



In the French market, Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas, Michelin, Societe Generale, STMicroElectronics, ArcelorMittal and Publicis Groupe gained 2 to 6%.



Atos, Air France-KLM, Technip and Accor declined sharply.



In Germany, Sartorius spurted nearly 8%. Infineon Technologies gained nearly 5% after confirming its 2021 revenue and segment result margin guidance. For fiscal 2022, the company expects strong revenue increase and a further margin uplift.



Hello Fresh, Deutsche Bank, RWE, Linde and E.ON gained 2 to 4%.



France's industrial production growth doubled in August largely driven by the rebound in the manufacture of machinery and equipment and mining, data released by the statistical office Insee showed on Tuesday.



Industrial production grew 1% month-on-month, faster than the 0.5% increase in July. Economists had forecast the rate to slow to 0.3%. At the same time, manufacturing output advanced 1.1% after rising 0.7% in July.



Eurozone private sector growth moderated for the second straight month as shortages of inputs impeded both manufacturing and service sector output, final data from IHS Markit showed on Tuesday.



The final composite output index fell to 56.2 in September from 59.0 in August. The flash reading was 56.1. Nonetheless, a reading above 50.0 indicates expansion.



Eurozone producer price inflation accelerated in August driven by higher energy prices, data from Eurostat showed. Producer price inflation advanced to 13.4% from 12.4% in the previous month. Economists had forecast an annual rate of 13.5%.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation rose to 7.4% from 6.8% in July. Energy prices grew sharply by 32% from the last year.



Elsewhere, the final reading of the IHS Markit/CIPS composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), which combines Britain's services and manufacturing sectors, edged up to 54.9 from 54.8 in August. That was also higher than the preliminary estimate of 54.1.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de