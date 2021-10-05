

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Covid-19 infections rates have finally started to decline in US, after wreaking havoc in the country for past few weeks.



The 7-day average for Covid-19 cases was about 86,801 cases a day on October 3, a sharp drop from 191,697 reported last month.



The country reported about 169,207 new cases taking total number of cases to 43.87 million, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The total number of deaths have surpassed 703,742, after the country recorded 2,109 deaths in past 24 hours.



Health experts have urged everyone to get vaccinated and to not to relax as they see decline in cases.



'We can't get overconfident. Every time we do and we put our guard down ... we get another surge with another variant,' said Dr. Jorge Rodriguez, a viral researcher and internal medicine physician. 'So yes, things are better. But they're far from over.'



Dr. Anthony Fauci has said the vast majority of the US will need to be vaccinated to control the spread. However, according to latest data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention only 56% of the population, or 186.1 million people have been fully vaccinated. This includes 83.7 percent of people above 65.



Meanwhile, the CDC on Monday warned US citizens against travel to Armenia, Austria, Barbados, Croatia and Latvia because of COVID-19 concerns.



The CDC raised its travel recommendations to 'Level 4: Very High,' telling Americans they should avoid travel to the five countries.



