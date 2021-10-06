

MERIDIAN (dpa-AFX) - DISH said that, as the contract expiration with DISH approaches, Tegna Inc. is demanding a massive increase to nearly a billion dollars in fees for its programming and is using viewers as a bargaining chip in their negotiations.



DISH noted that its agreement with Tegna Inc. could impact subscribers' access to local ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, CW and MTN stations across 52 U.S. cities. If Tegna does not come to a fair agreement with DISH before the contract expires, it will take its channels away from subscribers across the nation.



'There is still time to reach an agreement with Tegna that is fair for all parties involved, especially our customers,' said Brian Neylon, group president, DISH TV.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

