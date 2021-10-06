

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) said that a safety signal has emerged in Phase 2 studies of TAK-994, an investigational oral orexin agonist. As an immediate precautionary measure, the company has suspended dosing of patients and has decided to stop both Phase 2 studies early. It allows for the timely interpretation of the benefit /risk profile of TAK-994 and to determine next steps for the program.



Takeda said it is committed to bringing safe and effective treatments to patients with narcolepsy. The company is working to quickly assess the totality of available data to inform the further development of TAK-994.



Takeda is committed to advancing its multi-asset orexin franchise including the oral orexin agonist TAK-861, which is currently in Phase 1 development.



