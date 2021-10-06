In terms of sustainable mobility in cities, avoiding congestion is a key issue. Intelligent traffic management enables quick, effective solutions and positive effects on the environment and quality of life. From October 11 to 15, experts from Kapsch will be presenting their mobility solutions for digital traffic control and intelligent networking of vehicles and roads at booth 5405 (Messe Hamburg).

The negative economic and ecological effects of congested road networks are undisputed. For example, a quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions in Europe are attributable to traffic. The fact that this is also causing resentment among those affected was recently made clear by the Kapsch TrafficCom Index-2021: 70 of German and 74 of Austrian respondents no longer consider road traffic emissions to be acceptable.

Intelligent traffic management enables traffic authorities to record and respond to traffic conditions in real time. While conventional solutions are time-delayed and inaccurate, a proactive solution takes into account current traffic conditions and combines measures such as dynamic pricing, intelligent vehicle routing and signal optimization to manage demand from private motorized transport.

"Traffic congestion and its associated emissions create a public health crisis and cause millions of dollars in lost productivity. That's why we are driving innovation and technology in key areas such as Connected Driving, Smart Roads and Smart Mobility Pricing. All these elements need to work together if we want to achieve sustainable change", says Gerd Gröbminger, Vice President Sales CENECA at Kapsch TrafficCom.

You can get more detailed insights into these and other Kapsch TrafficCom technologies at booth 5405 at Messe Hamburg, as well as during a panel discussion on 13.10. in room 2 of exhibition building B4, where Kapsch expert Balazs Barnucz will talk about the possibilities of AI for traffic analysis.

If you want to learn more, you are welcome to arrange a personal meeting.

For this purpose please contact Elisabeth Güner (+43 664 628 1727, Elisabeth.Guener@kapsch.net).

Download FULL TEXT press release at:

https://www.kapsch.net/en/ktc/info-point/press/ktc-20211006-pr-en

About Kapsch TrafficCom

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility:

https://www.kapsch.net/ktc

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211005006002/en/

Contacts:

Presse contact

Carolin Treichl

Executive Vice President Marketing Communications

P +43 50 811 1710

carolin.treichl@kapsch.net

Investor Contact

Hans Lang

Investor Relations Officer

P +43 50 811 1122

ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net