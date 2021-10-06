

BRISTOL (dpa-AFX) - While issuing pre-close trading update, Imperial Brands plc (IMB.L, IMBBF.PK, IMBBY.PK) stated that the business continues to perform well and the Group remains on track to deliver its full-year results in line with expectations. Group net revenue is expected to grow by around 1 percent on an organic, constant currency basis, for the year. Group adjusted organic operating profit growth is expected to be in line with the Group's guidance of low to mid-single digit constant currency growth. Full-year adjusted operating cash conversion is also expected to be in line with expectations, the Group noted.



Chief Executive Stefan Bomhard said: 'We have made good progress in implementing our strategy through a sharper management focus, greater investment behind our priority combustible tobacco markets and new market trials in heated tobacco and vapour.'



