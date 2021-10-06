

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L), a Swiss iron ore company with assets in Ukraine, reported Wednesday that its third-quarter total iron ore pellet production increased 2 percent year on year to 2.6 million tonnes.



The result reflects strong production performance following pelletiser upgrade work completed in previous quarters.



Sequentially, pellet production volumes was 9 percent lower from the second quarter as a result of pelletiser upgrade work completed during the quarter, and planned pelletiser maintenance in September 2021.



Total commercial production, comprising pellets & concentrate, was 2.68 million tonnes, up 6 percent from last year, but down 9 percent sequentially.



Proportion of higher grade direct reduction pellets increased to 8 percent of total pellet production, compared to 3 percent in the prior period.



Jim North, Interim Group Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Through continued investment in the Group's concentrator and pelletiser facilities, we are creating a platform for future growth in product volumes, whilst simultaneously increasing the overall grade of our production.'



