

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PageGroup plc (MPGPF.PK, PAGE.L) said the improvement in results recorded in second quarter continued into third quarter, with the Group reporting growth of 65.4% from a year ago, and up 12.9% from 2019. In the UK, gross profit grew 1.3% from 2019. PageGroup noted that the improvement and record performance in third quarter was seen throughout the Group.



Third quarter group gross profit was 228.1 million pounds, up 65.4% from last year. Net cash at 30 September 2021 was in the region of 195 million pounds.



PageGroup now expects full year operating profit to be in the region of 155 million pounds.



