

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - The Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK), a wind turbines manufacturer, on Tuesday said it has received orders from the Danish project developer, European Energy A/S for its two wind energy projects totaling 70.9 MW in Poland.



Financial terms of the dal are not disclosed.



Nordex is expected to supply 20 N117/3600 turbines for the two proposed projects. All turbines are likely to be delivered and installed in mid-2022 and the commissioning is scheduled for the beginning of 2023.



The Rostock-based firm is expected to supply and install eleven of the turbines in the 38.5MW 'Liskowo' wind farm in northern Poland.



The German wind turbine manufacturer is supplying the other nine turbines for a further 32.4 MW wind farm which is also located in northern Poland.



The orders which received at the end of September also include a Premium Service for the maintenance and servicing of the turbines for over a period of 15 years and the option to extend this twice by five years, the company said in a statement.



