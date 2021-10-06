

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell sharply on Wednesday as disappointing data on the country's factory orders, a normally reliable leading indicator of trends in Europe's largest economy, added to worries about slowing growth.



German factory orders fell 7.7 percent on a monthly basis in August, reversing a revised 4.9 percent rise in July as supply bottlenecks affected makers of cars and carparts in particular, data from Destatis revealed. Orders were forecast to drop moderately by 2.1 percent.



Year-on-year, manufacturing orders advanced 11.7 percent after rising 26.1 percent in the previous month.



The benchmark DAX slumped 298 points, or nearly 2 percent, to 14,896 after gaining 1.1 percent the previous day.



Bayer AG shares were down 0.7 percent. The agricultural and pharmaceuticals firm won its first trial over claims its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.



Telecommunications firm Deutsche Telekom lost 4.5 percent after Goldman Sachs reportedly sold shares worth 1.58 billion euros ($1.83 billion) in a SoftBank structured finance deal.



Tour operator TUI AG dropped 0.6 percent. The company said that it would launch a fully underwritten capital increase with subscription rights to raise gross proceeds of about 1.1 billion euros.



The Nordex Group, a wind turbines manufacturer, gave up 3.5 percent. The company said it has received orders from the Danish project developer, European Energy A/S for its two wind energy projects totaling 70.9 MW in Poland.



