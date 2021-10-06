

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell sharply on Wednesday as financials and travel-linked shares lost ground on worries about inflation and a potential slowdown in growth.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 115 points, or 1.6 percent, at 6,961 after rising 0.9 percent the previous day.



Financials were moving lower, with Lloyds Banking Group declining 1.6 percent and Prudential down 0.8 percent.



Airline EasyJet lost 4.5 percent and British Airways owner IAG declined 3.4 percent.



Sainsbury was down half a percent, giving up early gains on reports that private equity firm Fortress is reportedly interested in the supermarket chain.



BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell both fell over 2 percent as oil erased an earlier gain to trade flat on global growth concerns.



Tour operator TUI AG was down about half a percent. The company said that it would launch a fully underwritten capital increase with subscription rights to raise gross proceeds of about 1.1 billion euros.



Imperial Brands tumbled 3.4 percent. While issuing pre-close trading update, the tobacco company stated that it remains on track to deliver its full-year results in line with expectations.



Tesco soared 4.4 percent after the supermarket chain raised its full-year outlook and launched a 500-million-pound share buyback program.



