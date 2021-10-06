

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Grocery retailer Kroger Co. said it plans to hire 20,000 associates for retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, and pharmacy and healthcare roles.



The company's second nationwide hybrid hiring event, including virtual and on-site interviews, will take place from 2-5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 13.



Opportunities including store leaders, customer service managers, personal shoppers, e-commerce specialists, digital marketing managers, software engineers, and data architects are available for job seekers. Other available roles include delivery drivers, warehouse workers, machine operators, category and procurement managers, financial analysts, pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, project managers, and administrative supporters.



To support and develop associates, Kroger provides comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive salaries and wages, healthcare, and retirement. The organization is investing $350 million more in 2021 that has increased its average hourly wage to more than $16 nationally and when coupled with benefits, total compensation is more than $21 an hour.



Kroger's tuition reimbursement program offers up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates, and covers a GED to PhD. Since inception, this program has benefitted 6,789 associates.



Further, the company offers on-demand, role-specific training and resources through FEED desktop and mobile and modern learning platforms.



